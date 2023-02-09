Jarica Glime

Jarica Nicole (Nei) Glime, 32, of Bemidji MN, passed away January 27, 2023.

Jarica’s fierce love for Jesus and her Heavenly Father radiated through her as she touched so many lives.

Jarica, our precious daughter and the light of our life, was born on December 12, 1990, in Bemidji to her loving parents Michael and Danae (Jensen) Nei. She was an amazing big sister to Jared and Jenna whom she shared a special bond with.

She married the love of her life Zachary Glime on August 13, 2011. They were blessed with three beautiful and precious boys who meant the world to her. She loved being a mommy and absolutely cherished her sons with her whole heart. Jarica was the most loving daughter, sister, auntie, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and devoted wife.

Jarica cherished family time, trips to the cabin with family and friends and playing games. She also loved to travel to the ocean and mountains. She was so talented and loved doing crafts.

Her love of styling hair started as a toddler, and her talent led her to a career in cosmetology. Working at Wildflower Colour Studio was a blessing and dream come true. She was grateful for all the wonderful salon sisters she met along her journey whom she considered family. She really enjoyed the special bond she had with all her clients.

Her huge heart of gold, sense of humor and passion for life will be dearly missed by all.

Jarica is survived by her husband, Zachary; three children, Berkley, Ryker and Grayson; parents, Mike and Danae Nei; brother, Jared; sister, Jenna (Anthony); grandma, Marcella Jensen; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends.

She was preceded in death by grandma and grandpa Edna and Gordy Nei and grandpa Richard (Dick) Jensen.

Jarica and her family are very appreciative and grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support that has been given.

Jarica’s wishes were to celebrate her life by having an outdoor private gathering at a park.

Any donations to the Glime family can be made directly at First National Bank under Jarica Glime Family.