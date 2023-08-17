Jared Eason

Jared William Eason, 31, of Bemidji, MN died Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his home in Bemidji.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Cass Lake, MN. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Veteran’s Memorial Building. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

He was born in on April 17, 1992, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Brian and Diana (Tatro) Eason. He was raised and educated in Bemidji, where he attended Trek North High School. He worked in carpet installation and flooring before working in the Shipping Department of Northland Fishing Tackle in Bemidji. He enjoyed watching MMA and football, working out with friends, running with Beano, fishing, playing pool, listening to music, going to the Casino, and he loved riding bike with his daughters. He enjoyed helping others, and loved to make people laugh and smile.

He is survived by his: Parents, Brian and Diana Eason of Bemidji, MN, Children, Izailya Eason, Eliana Eason, Leshaun Tibbetts, Wife, Jackie Guinn of Bemidji, MN, Siblings, Briana (Poncho Cecena) Eason, Joseph Eason, Daniel Eason, all of Bemidji, Father-in-law, Francis Guinn Sr., Mother-in-law Palma Kise, Mother-in-law Roberta Hamilton, Sister-in-law Karina Guinn, Brothers-in-law Elyjah Guinn, Joseph Guinn Sr., Francis Guinn Jr., Jonathan Wakonabo, Best Friend Zach Suratt, Good friends Frank Bigbear, Eric Cecena, Nieces Aaliyah Eason, Faith Eason, Izzy Cecena, Camilla Cecena, Camilla Chavez, Nephews, Darren Eason, and Jacob Eason.

He was preceded in death by his: Grandparents Robert and Joan Eason, Brother Matthew Eason, Uncle Tim Miller, Aunt Diane Tatro, Grandfather Clinton Bruce, Grandmother Thea Wakonabo, Grandmother Muriel Muller, and friend Kenny Hanson.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.