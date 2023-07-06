Janice E. Anderson, 65, of Bemidji, MN died Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji, MN.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Havenwood Care Center in the Rainbow Room in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

Janice was born August 17, 1957 in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of Stanton and Elizabeth (Faust) Anderson. She was raised and educated in Bemidji; graduating in 1980 from Bemidji State University with a degree in Elementary Education. Alas, she was never able to secure a teaching position, as she became ill with Multiple Sclerosis. Though her illness was debilitating, she had a smile for each and every person she met, greeting people, passing out candy, wearing hats! She also pursued her love of crafting and music while residing at the nursing home. She attended Chapel in the Pines for several years and giving praise to her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Joanne Marie Anderson.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.