Janette E. Fox

Janette “Nett” (Irvin) Fox, (84), passed away on May 31, 2023, at the Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji, MN, under the care of her family, Sanford Bemidji Hospice, and the Havenwood staff.

Janette was born in Red Lake Falls, MN, on May 20, 1939, to Anna (Sloter) and Paul Irvin. She grew up in Thief River Falls, MN, with her five sisters. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls in 1957 and Bemidji State University in 1960. Janette married Robert (Bob) Fox on October 8, 1960. The couple resided in Duluth, MN, on the North Shore Drive, where they raised three kids. Janette was a homemaker while the kids were young. Later she was a substitute teacher, owned the Scenic Cafe with her husband Bob, and worked at Glass Block in Duluth. The couple retired in their fifties and spent 30 years living the RV traveling life and working odd jobs along the way. She loved to tell stories about “boondocking,” being a “dam tour guide,” and transporting kids for Concordia Language Villages. Jan loved camping and traveling all over the US in their various RVs, meeting family along the way, and making friends everywhere they went.

Janette was active in French River Lutheran Church, PTA at the kids’ schools and had many good friends. Jan always enjoyed growing a vegetable garden and flowers. After RVing for years, Jan and Bob decided to winter in Yuma, AZ, and summer in Mizpah, MN. In Mizpah, Jan kept busy with their “Eager Eaters” group, the Gemmel Community and Bethesda Lutheran Churches, playing cards with friends, enjoying family gatherings, quilting and fun at the Northome Senior Center, and volunteering at the Northome Library.

Janette is survived by her husband, Robert James Fox, daughter Polly (Charlie) Merhar, Charles (Kristi Niichel) Fox, and grandson, Charles “CJ” Merhar and sisters Jean (Frank Umathum) Harteloo, Polly (Rick) Pizzi.

Janette is preceded in death by her son Steven James Fox, parents, and sisters: Dorie (Tom) Canfield, Donna Irvin, and Bette Helland.

A memorial service will be held at Gemmel Community Church on Tuesday, June 13, at 11 am, followed by a light meal.

Instead of flowers, Jan would like memorial contributions to the Mizpah Cemetery, Northome Senior Center, or the Gemmel Community Church.