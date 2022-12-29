James “Jim” Blanchette

Jim Blanchette, 74, of Bemidji, Minn., passed away Dec 24, 2022 peacefully at home following a long illness.

James Charles Blanchette was born May 6, 1948 to W. J. Ben Blanchette and Lila Giese Blanchette in Grand Forks, ND. After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks in 1967, he attended Northland Technical College in Bemidji. In 1969, Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps. Following his service to our country, he drove truck for several years and later taught truck driving classes at AVTI in East Grand Forks. He married Anna Sanchez in 1987 and they made their home in East Grand Forks. He retired from R. J. Zavoral & Sons and he and Anna relocated to Bemidji in 2011.

Jim enjoyed his childhood on Pike Bay in Cass Lake, Minn. and spent time near the water throughout his life. He was an ardent Minnesota Vikings fan in good times and bad and followed every NFL team from pre-season through the Super Bowl. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars and In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club, Minnesota II Corps Chapter, (ICVMC).

Jim is survived by his son, Rodney James Northbird, Cass Lake, brother John (Vickie) Blanchette, Bemidji, several nieces and nephews and beloved members of the Sanchez family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years in 2017, his parents, and brother, Perry.

A Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave SE, Bemidji.