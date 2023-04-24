James Howard

Mr. James Earl Howard, affectionately known by family and friends as Jim, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was 87 years old. Jim was born in Alymer, Quebec to Margaret & Henry and grew up with 4 brothers and 1 sister.

He enlisted in the Canadian Air Force at the North Bay Air Force Base where he met his wife Betty. He then had a long pipeline career with Great Lakes Gas which brought them and their 2 daughters to the States where they settled in Minnesota and spent a lot of time at their cabin on Lake of the Woods.

Jim had a lifelong love of sports and the outdoors. He played football for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League and continued to curl well into his 70s. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to snowmobile. He was a fierce competitor but also cherished the family time and friendships he made through all these activities.

Jim was very social - he loved to play cards, meet his morning coffee group, and gab with coworkers and neighbors. He was a hard worker and you could always count on him. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

In 2021, Jim and Betty moved to Tennessee to be close to their family.

He is survived by his two daughters Carol Wehage and Georgia Howard, his grandson Nathan and his wife Leslie, his great-grandchildren Vaughn, Campbell and Arlo, his brother Doug and his sister-in-law Georgina.

His life was celebrated by his immediate family.

