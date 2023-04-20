James Hoover

James B. Hoover, 79, of Dora Lake, MN passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 18, 2023 surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Bemidji, MN. There will be an hour of visitation before the service. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji.

James Blaine Hoover was born in Johnstown, PA to Blaine and Mary-Elizabeth Hoover on July 18, 1943. He grew up in Johnstown, PA and graduated from Deptford High School, Deptford, N.J. in 1962. James enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1963 and proudly served his country in Vietnam. Military Honors will be presented at the service. On October 12, 1967, James married the love of his life, Diane Baumann, in Long Beach California at the Candlelight Chapel. While in Long Beach, CA he worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company as an Airplane Electrician. In 1971, James graduated from The College of the Redwoods in Eureka, CA in Forestry and Natural Resource Technology. Upon graduation, he moved to International Falls, MN and worked for Northern Aire Houseboats on Lake of the Woods. In 1977, James fulfilled his dream to purchase a resort. For 27 years James and Diane operated Dora Lake Lodge on beautiful Dora Lake. During this time, he also began a 24-year career with the United States Forest Service in Marcell, MN. Upon retirement, James and Diane wintered on South Padre Island, Texas where they made life-long friends at Island Baptist Church. James attended Sand Lake Alliance Church in Sand Lake, MN and First Baptist Church in Bemidji, MN. He had a heart for sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with others and his favorite verse is John 3:16. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with his son, son-in-law, and grandson. He loved attending sporting events for all four of his devoted grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Stephanie (Christopher) Corradi; son, Justin Hoover; grandson, Ben Corradi; granddaughters, Anna (Christopher) Brown, Elizabeth Corradi, Katherine Corradi; great-granddaughter, Alaina Brown; sisters, Debbie (Dan) Miller, Michele (John) Shaules; many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents Blaine & Mary-Elizabeth Hoover.