James Hinkemeyer

James “Jim” Lee Hinkemeyer, 69, of Cass Lake, MN, passed away July 1, 2023, in Bemidji, MN, after a battle with renal cancer.

He was born Sept. 13, 1953, in Bemidji, MN, to Ernest and Bonnie (Dunning) Hinkemeyer. He was the oldest of 4 mischievous brothers. He grew up in the Cass Lake area logging from a young age with his father and brothers. Jim was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Nov 8, 1970 and was a loyal servant of Jehovah for his entire life. He married Gail Bernstein Sept 9, 1972 they celebrated 50 years together. In 1988 their daughter Megan was born. Jim was a loving father and a big part of her life. He always took time playing games, basketball, biking, and studying the Bible together. Later he was employed at Potlatch Lumber Mill. He enjoyed talking with many loggers and truckers. He worked there for 33 years until his retirement in 2015. After his retirement he and Gail moved to Belize to be near their daughter, and 3 grandchildren. What we will remember most about Jim is his empathy for others, his talkative nature, and loyalty to Jehovah.

Survived by: Wife Gail, Daughter Megan (Bill) Draeger, Grandchildren: Jathan, Carson, Kyla Draeger, Brothers: Jerry (Debbie) Hinkemeyer, Jack (Kristy) Hinkemeyer, Jay (Darla) Hinkemeyer, Special Aunt Phyllis Brogger, many family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, 3:30pm at the Bemidji Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Zoom info:

Meeting ID: 86835422600

Passcode: 278774

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.