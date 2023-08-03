Jacob “Jake” William Chandler, 39, of Shooks, MN died on Monday, July 31, 2023 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kelliher, MN with Rev. Joseph John Kennady officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 7th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Immediately following the funeral mass on Tuesday there will be a trucker’s procession to St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Shooks for interment.

Jake was born on May 8, 1984 in Bemidji, MN, the son of William Chandler and Angela Downey. He was raised in Bemidji, MN and graduated from Bemidji High School in 2002. Jake enjoyed attending youth group. He attended Day Spring Bible College in Illinois for a year and then did pipeline work for several years. Jake was united in marriage to Jenna Neft on March 5, 2011 in Kelliher, MN. He attended Lineman School in Texas in 2016. He eventually bought a truck and hauled wood in the winters and did dirt work & road construction in the summers. He and Jenna ran a hobby farm. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kelliher and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved WWE wrestling from a young age and became very fond of his pet pig. Jake was a great dad and friend, was a good person and listener, and loved to be happy and joking.

Jake is survived by his loving wife, Jenna Chandler; 3 children, Otillia, Harper and Gabe Chandler, all of Shooks, MN; mother, Angie (Gary) Coan of Bemidji, MN; paternal grandparents, Larry & Karen Loehrer of Millbank, SD; sister, Misti (Bobby) Hanson of Bemidji, MN; brother, Steve Hanson of Wadena, MN; step brothers, Andrew & William Coan; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Joe (Sissy) Neft; brother-in-law & sisters-in law, Tim (Rachael) Neft, Mary (Rick) Thayer, Stacy (Matt) Swedberg, Jody (Kevin) Thomas & Allison (Sean) Irvine; and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to www.ceasefuneralhome.com