Henry Charles Rossiter Jr., 92, of Bemidji passed away on May 4, 2023 at Goldpine Assisted Living Home. Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home, Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Henry (Hank) was born January 15, 1931 to Henry Charles Sr. and Stella Mable (Waring) Rossiter in Grand Rapids, MN. He went to school in Grand Rapids, graduating from Grand Rapids High School where he was active in band, chorus, ski jumping and track. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

Henry married Lorraine (Rainey) Delores LaVasseur on January 3, 1949 and they celebrated 74 years together. They had eight children together - Richard Rossiter, Patrick (Annie) Rossiter, Marie (Mark) Olson, Michele Dunbar, Beth Dekrey, Kelly (Steve) Nelson, Henry Rossiter III and Nancy Rossiter.

Henry, Lorraine and family moved to Bemidji in 1960 to be an insurance salesman for American Hardware Mutual. He was very active in the community, serving on the city council and both the police and airport commissions. He was also a member of the Metropolitan Club, the Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks and the Eagles. One of his favorites was Barbershoppers. He was known for singing tenor in the barbershop quartet “The Timbertones”. He attended and sang in the choir at St. Phillips.

Henry and Lorraine loved to travel and have been all over the world.

Upon retirement they moved to Apache Junction (AZ) for approximately 17 years. From there they moved to The Woodlands (TX) to be close to family and eventually moved back to Bemidji in 2017. Henry was a devoted husband and father and grandfather with well over 50 grandkids and great-grandkids.

Henry was preceded in death by his dear Lorraine, infant daughter Nancy, son Henry Rossiter III and grandchildren Kelly Olson, Elizabeth Olson, Chad Nelson and Harper Peterson.

A very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and employees of the Bemidji V.A.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to any military charity of your choice.