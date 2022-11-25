Helene Lind

Helene Cecelia Lind, 88, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home in Bemidji. She was a long-time Bemidji resident and member of First Lutheran Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at on Friday March 31, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

Helen was born on September 27, 1934 in Barsness Township near Starbuck, MN. She graduated from Starbuck High School and earned her teaching degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. She did her student teaching in Barnesville, MN and taught elementary school in Virginia, MN for two years. This is where she met a young civil engineer named Ray Lind on a blind date. They fell in love and married in 1958. They lived in Virginia MN, Gary Indiana, St Paul MN and, more recently Bagley MN, where their two children graduated from High School. Helene and Ray moved to Bemidji in 1981. After Ray’s death in 2002 Helene continued to live in their home in NE Bemidji until her recent move to BirchHaven Village.

Helene enjoyed gardening, sewing, square-dancing, singing in the church choir and loved spending time with family and friends. She was active as a cub scout den mother, in the PTA, in ALCW, in Church Circle and in numerous other community and church activities. In more recent years she especially enjoyed attending many local theater and musical events.

She is survived by one son, Brad Lind (Stacy) of Plymouth, one daughter, Renae Lind (Kevin Eakin) of Portland, OR, four grandchildren Katherine Lind, Nicholas Lind, Adam Eakin and Abigael Eakin, two sisters, Gail Yeager of Eden Prairie and Nancy Christensen of Bloomington/Casa Grande AZ and one brother Curtis of Atlanta Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Lind, her parents, Gilman Billehus and Hannah Billehus-Nygaard and a brother, Orlin of Montevideo.

Request that memorials be sent to First Lutheran Church in Bemidji.

