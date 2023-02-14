Helen Dexter

Helen Mary Dexter, of Bemidji, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the age of 99. She was born April 12, 1923, in Stephen, MN, to Peter and Esther (Johnson) Lillegaard. She was married to the late Charles “Harpo” Dexter. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Esther Lillegaard, her husband Charles “Harpo” Dexter, her sister Audrey Bye, brothers Herb Lillegaard, James Lillegaard, and her half-brother Eric Thorson.

She is survived by daughters Molly Dexter of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and Mary Schlaeppi of Slidell, Louisiana; grandchildren Paula Schlaeppi, Diana Scoggins, Melanie Thomas, Brent Schlaeppi, and Zachary Thompson; 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Helen was a bookkeeper and worked for family businesses from her teens and worked for a number of businesses in Bagley, Minnesota, before moving to Bemidji and continuing her working career there. She was part owner of the Lillegaard Apartments in Bagley for many years. She finally retired fully from working at age 92. Helen loved to read and do jigsaw puzzles in the winter months, and was an avid sailor in the summer months. She sailed her sailboat, the “Chuckles,” on Leech Lake until her very early 80’s. She enjoyed staying on Leech Lake in her travel trailer and enjoyed cultivating colorful flower gardens at her home, place of business, and her campsites. She was devoted to feeding the hummingbirds in the summer and providing pounds and pounds of Bird seed to the songbirds year round. She enjoyed travel time visiting family around the country and she passed her love of boating to her grandchildren along with strict guidance in safe boat operation.

A memorial and celebration of life is planned for July in Bemidji. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.