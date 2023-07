Harvey Westrom

Westrom, Harvey, 88, of Blackduck (formerly of Bemidji and Bloomington, MN ), died July 10, 2023 surrounded by his family. Services Sat Aug 12, 2023 at 1:00pm at New Salem Lutheran Church, Turtle River, MN. Memorials preferred to Harvey Westrom Edu Scholarship (at Bemidji State University) or New Salem. www.ceasefuneralhome.com

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.