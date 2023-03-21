99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Harold Charles Cote

Published March 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM

Harold passed away March 5th, St. Paul, Oregon. Age 97.

Harold was born in Bemidji, Minnesota to Charles and Mary Cote. November 25, 1925.  

Harold Married Katherine Bull, August 1948, they moved to Oregon where they were blessed with 9 children. Katherine passed away, Oct. 2, 1982. He moved back to MN. 1983, where he married Ruth Peterson (Dreyer) of Bemidji, MN. Sept 1987. They enjoyed 14 years together, until her passing, Aug 6, 2001.

He was very talented and creative;  Making jewelry,  He and Ruth enjoyed making maple syrup, growing and selling their produce at the local farmers market.

He is survived by his nine children:  Steve, Mary, Joe, Dave, Kit, Helen, Chris, Bill, Peter Cote: step son, Wally Peterson: 16 grandchildren  23 great grandchildren.

Harold, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

Nicolemvidal@yahoo.com

