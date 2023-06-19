Gwendolyn K. Salner

On March 6, 2022, Gwen passed away at age 82 after a brief illness. Gwen was a loving mother, a professional librarian at BSU, a book collector, and an accomplished needlewoman. She helped countless students learn how to do research at BSU. She had a wonderful laugh and delighted in irreverent humor. But most of all, she loved her role as mother to her two children. Her daughter is forever grateful for the months they spent together in St. Louis, MO before her death. Gwen was predeceased by her husband, George Salner, her son, Douglas Elliott, and her first husband, William Elliott. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Elliott, her granddaughter, Sophia Lavallee, her brother, Gordon Warren, and her nephews, Kevin and Jason Warren. Gwen is buried at the historic Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, not far from the suffragettes. That would have made her happy.