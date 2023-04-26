Gregg Elroy Thayer, 72, of Kelliher, MN, passed away in his home surrounded by family on April 22nd, 2023. A wake will be held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kelliher, MN on Saturday April 29th, 2023 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm followed by a prayer and sharing service. A celebration of life will be held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kelliher, MN on Sunday April 30th, 2023, at 3:00pm followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery in Kelliher, MN. A meal will be served by the Christian Mothers of St Patrick’s after the Service and Burial. Gregg was born February 24th, 1951, to William “Elroy” and Lois Thayer in Bemidji, MN. Gregg was raised in Kelliher and graduated Kelliher High School in 1969 as class President and Valedictorian, All-Conference in Football and played in basketball and track. Gregg attended Bemidji State College, was a member of the Honor Society and Business Honor Society graduating with a double major in Accounting and Business Administration as a Summa Cum Laude in 1973. Gregg was employed by Cargill, Inc. in July 1973 and his employment as a District Manager brought him to locations of Russellville, AR, Memphis, TN, Donalsonville, GA, Montgomery, AL, Minneapolis, MN and later as General Manager of sites in Walkersville, MD and Kansas City, KS. In 1984, he and his family returned to Kelliher and became the third-generation owner-operator of Beck Lumber Company and continued to operate that business up to his passing. Gregg married Donna Ann Poxleitner on August 17th, 1974, in Shooks, MN and had three sons, Ryan and Rick born in Montgomery, AL and William “Billy” born in Frederick, MD. They were married until Donna’s unexpected death on January 3rd, 1996, at the age of 42. After their children were grown, Gregg married Julie Boelke (Nelson) on March 25th, 2007 in Mazatlán, Mexico and remained her loving spouse up to his passing. Gregg retired a 25-year member of Kelliher Fire & Rescue (Volunteer), a member of the North Beltrami Sportsman’s Club, Kelliher City Council, Kelliher School Athletic Advisory Board, President of the Advisory Board of Kelliher Good Samaritan Society and served on the Board of Directors of MN Timber Producers. Gregg was a lifelong avid sportsman in both hunting and fishing with travels including many locations all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He had many favorite spots to fish and was typically quiet about the successes he had at them, even teaching his grandchildren to keep the noise down to not attract attention. Gregg spent many hours afield with his brother, Bill, lifelong friends and made many new friends from his love of hunting and fishing. Gregg enjoyed traveling and in his semi-retirement he purchased an RV and he and Julie spent many miles in it seeing things they wanted to in their lifetime. Gregg enjoyed the days of his and his sons playing team sports as he believed athletics were a great part of the formation of our youth. He attended nearly every event. He was also an enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren and their participation in such athletics.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Julie Thayer. Sons Ryan Thayer of New Richmond, WI, Rick (Mary) Thayer of Kelliher, MN, William “Billy” (Becky) Thayer of Grand Rapids, MN. Grandchildren Donna, Ella, Taylor, Kathryn, Brynn, Lauren, William, and Harvey Thayer. Step-Son Chris (Jamie) Boelke of Glenwood, MN and Step-Daughters Wendy Schiffler of Glenwood, MN and Heidi Dahlseng of Glenwood, MN. Step Grandchildren Sienna, Logan, Chase, Mason, Levi, Landon, Ally, Gage. Sister Linda (Charles) Reschick of Venetia, PA, and Brother William “Bill” (Karen) Thayer of Kelliher, MN. Gregg is preceded by his first wife Donna Thayer and his parents Elroy and Lois Thayer.

