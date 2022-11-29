Gregory “Greg” Jon Harmon, age 61, of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 5, 2022 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with Pastor Mark Hale officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring at the Northern Township/Evergreen Cemetery in Bemidji.

Greg was born on February 10, 1961 in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Donna Prouty Harmon and the late Lester Harmon. Greg Harmon was an amazing and giving husband, son, father, brother, and friend to many! Greg was a manager of sales, business owner, and a jack of all trades. Greg enjoyed being a rescue scuba diver, golfing, playing games, helping others, tending to his immaculate lawn, and spending time with his family and dogs. Greg was known for his sense of humor. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him!

In addition to his father, Lester, he is preceded in death by his nephew, Joe Harmon, his niece Hannah Cassady, and his dog Rudy.

He is survived by his mother, Donna, his wife of 32 years, Tammy; sons, Zach Harmon (Karissa Torborg), Dustin Wyberg, and his dog Lincoln; sisters, Lori Lemon, JoAnne Cassady, and Kathy Tillemans (Steve); mother-in-law, Beatrice Friend; sisters-in-law, Wendy Johannessohn (Thad), Jami Fedorowski (Rick), Lori Page; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.