Greenwood, Joseph J.

Age 76 of Andover, passed away on June 30th, 2023. Joe was born July 6, 1946 in Grand Forks, ND and grew up in Wilton, MN graduating from Bemidji High School in 1964. Preceded in death by parents, Harold & Mildred Greenwood; brother, Richard, & sister, Sharon Ostman. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Fran; children, Tami (Tim) Knutson, Joe (Gina) Greenwood, Tina (Chad) Evans, Michele (Bryan) Kerby & John (Janice) Moberg; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Charles (Bettyrose); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (1385 - 107th Ave. NE) Saturday, July 15th at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100 / www.kozlakradulovich.com