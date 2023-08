Grace Marie (South) Watkins, age 76, passed away in her own typical quiet manner - taking her last breath on earth and her first breath in heaven - at her home on December 29, 2022.

In honor of our mom, please join us for a picnic celebration of her life on Saturday afternoon, September 9, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Diamond Point Park’s Sapphire Pavilion, 1720 Birchmont Drive NE, Bemidji, MN. Dress casual.

