Gloria S. Murphy, 80, of Bemidji, MN died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home.

Gloria Suzanne (Hemp) Murphy was born to June and William Hemp on February 26, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She grew up in the Bemidji area and graduated from Bemidji High School and later attended Bemidji Technical College earning her Registered Nursing degree.

Caring for others was probably Gloria’s biggest calling and gift. Gloria started nursing as an unofficial nurse with her children, Brice and Rory. Each of them had special needs and she lovingly tended to them, learning how to perform many nursing procedures for their care. She later worked at North County Regional/Sanford Hospital as an operating room, charge, and hospice nurse. After retirement she also worked for a local home nursing service providing home care. One of her core values was dignity in death. She said there is no reason that anyone should die without someone with them, or in pain. She helped many patients and their families as they experienced this painful part of life’s journey, bringing them her knowledge, comfort and compassion.

Faith was also an intrinsic part of Gloria’s everyday life, and was so easily seen and felt by others. For over 50 years Gloria has been a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In her faith she found strength, healing, acceptance and love. She served in many positions in the church, and often provided food and refreshments to others. Let’s just say no one cooks like Gloria cooks and bakes.

Gloria was married to Allan (Michael) Murphy for over 62 years and have always made their home on the farm in Grant Valley Township. She is survived by her husband, Allan Michael Murphy, her children, Anthony (DeAnna) Murphy, Christine (Thomas) Johnson, Brice Murphy, Suzanne (Timothy) O’Brien, and Jennifer (Tom Andree) Murphy, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 7 grand puppies, her puppy Charlie, siblings, Nancy (Ron) Storaker, Charlene (Ray) Sipper, William (Sharon) Hemp, Ken (Judy) Hemp, and David (Danette) Hemp. She was preceded in death by her sons Sean and Rory, and her parents.

