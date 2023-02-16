Giashamena Atkinson

Giashamena “Gia” Atkinson (Geeyah-sha-me-nah), meaning “The lord gave him back in Ojibwe,” age 44 went home to be with Jesus on February 12th, 2023 in Bemidji, MN. Gia was born on December 6th, 1978 in Bemidji to William and Anna Atkinson. He graduated from Blackduck High School in 1997.

Gia took pride in the tree service jobs he could provide the community with. He loved trees and plants. Nature was like his first home. Gia put a lot of effort and thought into the gardens he had created. He was an excellent plant forager, specializing in morel mushrooms. He also loved gathering and making maple syrup. Gia loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He knew which specific lures to use on each lake to catch the different species of fish. He also loved spending time with family in his Eskimo fish house that his dad had bought him.

Gia was a very talented guitar player. He started playing the guitar in his teenage years. He had many favorite artists and took delight in playing a variety of artist’s songs. Gia was fond of teaching his family how to play the guitar. Gia was a talented artist. He loved to paint with acrylic paint on canvas. He also loved woodworking with diamond willow. He created many home pieces that we will cherish forever. If you saw Gia, he would most likely have a Monster Energy drink in his hand. He loved taking the stickers off and putting it on items he owned. Gia loved watching True Crime, Sci-Fi movies and the DC comic movies.

Gia loved each one of his children in their own way. Gia also had many dogs, but two special ones that held a huge place in his heart, Smokey and Bo Jangles. Gia was loyal and loved wholeheartedly. Gia loved his freedom. He was truly a free spirit individual. Gia was close with his father who showed him how to set up a Gospel Tent, where Gia later used that knowledge to help set up the Waterfront Tent during the 4th of July celebration here in Bemidji.

Gia is survived by his wife Angela Atkinson, mother Anna Atkinson, sister Sahgahsega Atkinson. Son Josiah, daughters Danisha and Ianna. Grandson Brittan, stepsons Xander and Talon. Along with his beloved aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death are his father William Atkinson, grandson Easton, brother Josiah, “Uncle” Eugene, aunt Edwina, and grandmother Martha.

Gia’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 18th at 11:00AM at Mt. Zion Church 414 Lincoln Ave SE Bemidji MN. Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home.