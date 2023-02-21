Geraldine Mead

Geraldine Helen Smith Mead was born on December 24, 1930 in Benedict, MN to parents Helen and Donald Smith.

She died at the age of 92 on February 17, 2023 at Neilson Place in Bemidji.

“Gerri” as her many friends and family called her, attended a one room school house in Benedict and later graduated high school from Laporte school. She married Earl Mead in 1950 and the couple had four children; Jeff Mead who resides in Oak Harbor, Washington, Roger (Susan) Mead of Park Rapids, MN, Amy (Lenny) Moshier of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Anita (Greg) Johnson of Laporte, MN and 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl and a great-granddaughter, Makayla Grace Ament.

Private Family Services will be held under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.