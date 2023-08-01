Gerald “Sonny” Bock, 82, of Puposky, MN passed away on January 10th, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

Military honors provided by Bemidji VFW Post 1260. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday August 5, 2023, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Puposky, MN. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the home of Gary and Greta Gorden, 10837 Aure Rd NW, Puposky, MN, 56667. All are welcome.

Sonny was born on December 25th, 1940, in Bemidji, MN to Reuben and Violet Bock. He attended Bemidji High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He attended the Advanced Underseas Weapons School in Key West, FL and served as a Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class, earning three good conduct medals, the National Service Defense Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Sonny served our nation proudly for over 20 years. On December 26th, 1964, Sonny married Frances “Babe” Crume. They lived in Elkhart, IN and had two sons, Eric and Kevin. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned home to the family farm in Puposky where he lived until his death.

Sonny’s service to his country did not stop with the Navy. He also served on the Maple Ridge Township board as Treasurer for many years, actively involved with township business. Sonny loved visiting with friends and family and watching stock car races. Sonny and his friend Dominic traveled the county in his motor home watching races and meeting new people. Sonny always had a smile on his face and was happy with life.

Sonny is survived by his sons Eric Bock of Leominster, MA and Kevin Bock of Santa Rosa, CA; sister Marilyn Hamm of Girard KS; nephews Bruce (Barb) Gorden of Inver Grove Heights, MN, David (Chong Sun ”Sunny”) Gorden of Hardtner, KS, Gary (Greta) Gorden of Puposky, MN, Rick (Melody) Gorden of Puposky, MN, Reuben Hamm of Fairbury, IL; niece Melanie Puffenburger of Girard, KS; and grandsons Brian Bock and Mathew Bock.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Violet Bock and an infant sister.

Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Puposky, MN.