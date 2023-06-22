George Salner passed away peacefully at age 86 on July 12, 2021. George was a musician, teacher, farmer, tax advisor, business owner and a loving father, grandfather and husband. Born in Vienna, George and his family fled to Bolivia during World War II and later settled in Vallejo, California. George played oboe and French horn, graduated from San Francisco State University, and served overseas in the U.S. Army symphony. After the birth of his daughter, he returned to California and worked as a public school music teacher in San Francisco. He moved to northern Minnesota in the 1970s, first settling in Pinewood and later Bemidji, where he married his late wife, Gwendolyn. He was a tax advisor in Bemidji for many years and in his free time loved music, gardening, photography, long drives, crosswords, rich desserts and his family.