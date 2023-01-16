Gary “Woody” Widmark

Gary Wayne Widmark, “Woody” 73, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Bemidji Eagle’s Club in Bemidji, MN. A visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Eagle’s Club. Interment will be in the Spring at the Trinity Lutheran Pony Lake Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

Gary was born on September 6, 1949, in Bemidji, MN, the fifth of six children and only son of Carl and Elfreda (Halverson) Widmark. He was raised and educated in Bemidji, graduating from Bemidji High School in 1967. As a kid he lived in town and would often play with the neighbor kids until after dark and the moms called their kids home. He enjoyed riding his bike to the community pool and all around town. Gary helped a lot on the family farm in Alida and quickly learned how to be a hard worker. He worked a few jobs during high school to earn money to help out his family and to buy a car. Gary worked at Deep Rock gas station across from the A&W Drive-In, cutting and hauling wood with his Dad and Uncle Ralph and harvesting wild rice. For a few years after High School he worked construction, and worked at Brunos Truck Stop where he worked on trucks and buses and drove school bus. At a party he met the love of his life Garnet Hamilton. They dated for several years and married on February 14, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Pony Lake Church in Bemidji. Shortly after Gary heard about job openings at Lakehead Pipeline (Later renamed Enbridge). He was hired full-time and over the years worked many different positions at different locations including Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. He worked his way up the ladder to a foreman position and retired in 2005. He was quickly called back to work on special assignments as a chief inspector with MBF on Enbridge North Dakota projects for a few more years. Gary loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, tinkering in the garage, restoring old tractors, and sitting by a campfire. Gary loved to entertain at his home. He made gourmet fish fries, homemade pizzas and barbeques for his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his seven grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Gary had a kind and gentle spirit with a great sense of humor. He loved practical jokes and was not offended and could laugh at himself when someone made a joke at his expense. Gary was a friend to everyone who knew him and did everything he could for them. He will be sorely missed by so many. The family has requested that everyone dresses casual and comfortable, especially flannels and jeans, as they were Gary’s favorite outfit.

He is survived by his: Wife, Garnet Widmark of Bemidji, MN, Children, Jason Widmark of St. Cloud, MN, Aaron (Leah) Widmark of New Ulm, MN, Kelly (Darin) Watercott of Johnson City, TN, Grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, and Ryley Widmark, A lex, Philip, Gabby, and Hannah Watercott, Sisters, Emily Warwas of Buffalo, MN, Carolyn “Lollie” (Lloyd) Anderson of Coleraine, MN, Lynnette Kyle of Gillette, WY

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Evonne Halverson, and Cyndee Holland.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.