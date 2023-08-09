Gary W. Charboneau

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Gary, William Charboneau, Laporte, Minnesota, August 3, 2023 at the age of 75 he was born September 11, 1947 in Devils Lake, North Dakota son of Bill and Jeanette Charboneau. He graduated with honors from University of Minnesota with an engineering degree, and after retiring from Honeywell, he moved to northern Minnesota with his dogs, (Joys of his life) Lucky a Spaniel, and later Penney, a Husky, to enjoy hunting, boating, and fishing.

Gary was a kind, intelligent person that cared deeply for his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his sisters, Betty (husband Rodger), Lutz, Florida and Darlene Lanham, San Jose, many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were His parents, sister Barbara and husband Chuck Christian Rogers, Minnesota, niece Cindi and husband Scott Lorge, Elk River, Minnesota.

Funeral to be held

St. Andrew’s Catholic Church

Visitation 10:00

Funeral 11:00

Lunch following