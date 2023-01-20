Gary Peters

Gary Warren Peters, 76, of Bemidji, MN, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in Bemidji, MN.

Private Family Services will be held. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

Gary was born in Mitchell, SD in 1946 to Warren and Mary (Elsender) Peters. He worked for Knife River for 39 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and partners in crime, Logan and Dalton. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janey (Schummer), daughter Tracey, son, Gary (Stephanie) and grandchildren Logan and Dalton.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.