Frank Charles Muse, 78, of Bemidji, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Nielson Place Nursing Home in Bemidji, MN.

He was born October 13, 1944 in New Castle, Indiana to Hiram and Thelma Muse. Frank then moved to Michigan with his family where he met his wife Lynne Muse. After marrying Lynne, October 12, 1974 they moved to Bemidji, Minnesota where they settled and raised their family.

Frank was a heavy equipment operator who traveled around the United States working on many different pipeline projects. When at home he enjoyed gardening, fishing, carving, and many other outdoor activities. Frank loved spending time with family and friends. He was so proud of his vegetable and flower gardens.

He is survived by 3 children JoAnne (Terry) Smith of Puposky, Patty Newby of Puposky, Tom (Wilma) Putt of Olympia, WA, 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lynne Muse, 3 siblings, son-in-law and Grandson.

The family and friends of Frank C. Muse will celebrate his life at a later date so friends and family can attend. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.