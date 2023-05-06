Frances Loeffler

Fran passed away on April 25, 2023. She was a long time Bemidji resident.

She is survived by her four children - Leslie Frances Driscoll, Nina Frances Ruud, Stephen Austin Loeffler, and Douglas Austin Loeffler.

She was preceded in death by her husband Austin (Ozzie) Loeffler who passed away in 2021.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Fran was born in Winona Minnesota and attended Catholic schools, including graduating from Saint Theresa’s college in Winona Minnesota.

She married Austin Loeffler in 1952.

In 1964 the family moved to Bemidji, Minnesota, where Austin was a professor at Bemidji State University. They were members of Saint Phillips church, and Fran was active teaching Christian education.

Fran and Ozzie moved to Homosassa Florida when he retired.

Fran was active in sports most of her life.

They both enjoyed playing tennis in Florida.

Her passion, in addition to her family, was her faith. In latter years, she called herself an international prayer warrior.

A funeral mass and celebration of life for Fran, was held at Saint Thomas Catholic church in Homosassa Florida on April 29, 2023.

Fran was ready to go home to the Lord. She will be missed, but not forgotten.