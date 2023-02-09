Faye Trihey passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, February 5 in Bemidji, MN. Faye was born in Duluth, MN on April 29, 1937, to Walter and Jennie Skarman. She was the middle daughter of three girls, between her eldest sister, Priscilla (Olson), and her younger sister, Sharon (Strum). Collectively, they were known as “Wally’s Angels”.

Faye grew up in Duluth and was especially proud of learning to drive a manual transmission car on the Duluth hills. She often commented that “If you can drive in the winter on the hills of Duluth, you can drive anywhere!”

Faye was a gifted natural athlete and attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth for her degree in physical education. She married Patrick Trihey on July 19, 1962.

Pat and Faye made their home in Bemidji and raised their three children, Deb, Heidi, and Tom, here.

Faye taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School in Bemidji for many years. We can conservatively estimate that she impacted thousands of students during her tenure, and she had the track suits and athletic shoes to prove it.

Faye was always happy to be outside and active, whether she was golfing, walking on the beach in Florida, enjoying the family cabin outside of Duluth, or even windsurfing, which she did into her 70’s. Faye was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church in Bemidji and remained very active within the church until COVID.

Faye was our family’s #1 gravy-maker, newspaper/magazine article clipper, and cheerleader. She will be greatly missed.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Jennie Skarman, her husband Patrick Trihey, her sisters Priscilla Olson and Sharon Strum, her sisters-in-law Rosemary Madison and Margaret Nelson, and her brothers-in-law John Trihey and Jerry Strum. She is survived by her three children: Deb (Taylor) Kendall, Heidi (Carl) Schaum, and Tom (Jakki) Trihey, her grand-children Kailee (Josh), Nicholas, Benjamin, Cate, and Patrick and many other dear friends and family members.

In accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held with interment to follow.

