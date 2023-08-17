Evelyn Opal Rognstad was born Feb 19, 1932 to Roy and Edith Burgoon of Solway, At the age of 16 she married Elvin Gilchrist, to this marriage they had Everett, Ernest and Edith. Opal built her house on Highway 2 near Solway, and with the help from a carpenter friend, she had the house enclosed and then finished it herself. She built cupboards and laid hardwood flooring throughout and did a beautiful job. She was very athletic and played softball and was also on a bowling league. She was also a little pool shark. One time at a tournament, one of the men said he didn’t like shooting against an old lady, not liking his comment she said “Well SON! let me show you how it’s done and she ‘ran’ the table on him. He didn’t laugh, but his friends were sure howling. She truly enjoyed gardening and planting flowers everywhere. Opal had many sad losses during her lifetime. On July 1, 1973 her 20 yr old son Everett was taken from her in a tragic motorcycle accident. Slim passed away in 2010 after a battle with cancer and Ernest passed away in the winter of 2014. After the death of her son Everett, she and Elvin divorced. In 1975 she married Devere (Slim) Rognstad and helped Slim build their home in Leonard. Opal worked many jobs; construction for many years running a packer, asphalt roller and even a tugger for 15 hours a day. She then worked as a bartender/cook at the Leonard bar until she retired. Opal continued to live for 13 years at the home she and Slim built, along with her poodle Princess and then with her terrier-mix Festus. Opal had a 90th birthday party in the summer of 2022. She was able to visit with many friends and relatives knowing that it may be her last time to see them. On the morning of July 18, 2023, the little born-again Christian went to her everlasting home to be with her heavenly Father. Internment at Norway Lake Cemetery in Leonard. Your family and friends will miss you very much Opal!