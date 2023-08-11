Eva “Eve” Rongstad

Eva (Eve) Ann Rongstad Has made her journey to Valhalla after a tough battle against Cancer. She left us on a warm Monday at 1:37AM. Her spirit ascended to the stars and filled the night sky with beauty.

There will be a celebration of her life at Rail River Folk School in Bemidji MN at 6PM on Saturday August 19th. Music and stories will be shared.

Eve was born in Bemidji, MN in 1972 to Lyle and Linda Rongstad. She spent her life with her eternal partner William S. McKenzie III. Eva’s life was a testament to the beauty of compassion, resilience, and unwavering love. She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1990, then attended Bemidji State University. She had a rewarding career path including a position at The Pioneer newspaper in Bemidji, then later in social service at Oshkiimaajitada’s Bemijigamaag branch office. An avid reader, she would enrich her life and those around her with the insight she gained from her love of literature. She also loved gaming in its many forms. She was always excited about the next new release, be it in videogame, tabletop, or mobile form. She would spend hours perfecting her digital worlds. She was an executive member of the online guild The Apocalypse Tribe. Among so many interests, it would be a folly to not mention her love of music. She was a certified Headbanger all her life, and attended many concerts with her friends.

Eve is survived by her mother Linda (*Lyle) Rongstad, Grandmother Bonnie (*Russell) Bever, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, Mother-In-Law Ev McKenzie, Aunt Eileen Johnson, lifelong friend Kimya Cummings, Brother-In-Law Peter McKenzie, her cat Gozer, and eternal partner William S. McKenzie III.

She was preceded in death by her father Lyle, Grandmother Ruth, Grandfather Russ, Father-In-Law Nick McKenzie, cousin Michael Johnson, and her beloved pets Logan, Kuma, and Spike.

Honorary Pallbearers will be; Kimya Cummings, Peter McKenzie, Tony Hocking, Loren Johnson, Tron Delapp, Annie Johnson, Gabriella Dominguez, Meriah Dominguez, Cindy Anderson, Sarah Smythe, Josh Fred, Curt Smith, Jack Sandberg. The staff of Bemijigamaag, the staff of Oshkiimaajitahdah.

Her special uncle Joe Johnson will be providing spiritual guidance at her memorial.

If a man were to know the end of this day’s business ere it come; But it suffice that the day will end, and then the end is known. If we meet again, well then we’ll smile, and if not then this parting was well made.

~William Shakespeare

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.