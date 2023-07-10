Eleanore Walters

Eleanore Elaine Walters, 85, of Bemidji, MN passed away with family by her side, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Gold Pine Home in Bemidji.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7pm, Friday, July 21, 2023 at Diamond Point Park in Bemidji, MN. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

She was born on November 26, 1937, in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of Arne and Julia (Johnson) Sande. She was raised and educated in Bemidji, attending Central Elementary, and graduating from Bemidji High School in 1955. In 1958 she moved to Medford, OR, and worked at the Rogue Valley Memorial Hospital. In 1960 she moved back to Bemidji, and worked at the Fairview Nursing Home until it closed. In 1964 she married Gordon Walters at the First Lutheran Church in Bemidji, where she was a lifetime member. Eleanore was active, serving in First Lutheran’s Ladie’s Circle. In 1971 the family moved to a house on Lake Irving, where she would continue to live for 47 years. She loved being on the lake, enjoying the loons, and tending her gardens. In 1978 she began working at the Beltrami County Nursing Home, and while working there pursued and earned her LPN degree. She worked at the Nursing Home until her retirement in 2005. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crosswords, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her: Sons, Phillip Walters of Green Lake, Wisconsin, Ross (Sharon Swanson) of Bemidji, MN, Michael (Ruth) Walters of Bemidji, MN, 7 Grandchildren, Timothy Walters, Kayla Winkler, Jacob Walters, Emma Bardwell, Paul Walters, Keegan Walters, Ellen Walters, 5 great-grandchildren, MaKenna, Gordy, James, Brooklyn, and Ayden

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gordon, sisters Bertha Olson, Marion Kolstead, Helen O’Grady, Alice Erickson, brothers Milton Sande, and Albert “Egg” Sande.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.