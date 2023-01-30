Eileen Wagner

Eileen Ruth Christiansen-Staples-Wagner, 91, of Bemidji, MN died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm at the Eagles Club in Bemidji, MN.

Eileen was born June 27, 1931 in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of Adolph and Tilda (Johnson) Christiansen. She married Leonard J. Leedy after their daughter Lynn was born in 1954. They moved to California where they lived until Lynn was 12 years old. Eileen came back to Bemijdi where she met Art Staples. He flew to California to marry Eileen in 1968. They moved to Bemidji where they lived for 18 years. They became foster parents to Carol (age 7) and Denise (age 18 months) Roen. After they divorced Eileen met the “love of her life” John D. Wagner. They lived in Sauk Rapids for their 20 years of marriage until John passed. Eileen moved to Bemidji to care for her sister Hilma Blair. Eileen resided in Bemidji until her death. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter Lynn R. Leedy, foster daughters, Carol M. Hoffland and Denise K. Medicine, step children, Carla Fostervold, Mark and Jeff Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers, and 1 sister.

