Dorothy Opsal

Dorothy Barbara Opsal, age 90, went to be with the Lord August 17, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND.

Memorial services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Trinity Free Lutheran Church, Pony Lake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Dorothy was born June 19, 1933 in International Falls, MN to Edgar and Esther Hanks. She grew up in Grand Rapids, MN with her eleven brothers and sisters. On August 26th, 1950, she married Omar Opsal of Bemidji.

Dorothy worked at the Edgewater Motel in Bemidji. She provided foster care for 35 years and then went to work for Homecare Solutions in the Twin Cities where she provided Homecare PCA services. She retired at the age of 80. Mom lived her life for her kids. Family time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandson was precious to her. She enjoyed bingo, reading and going for rides. She leaned on her faith and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Dorothy is survived by children, Sonja Kirk of St. Cloud MN, Doug (Kimberly) Opsal of Ramsey MN, Ron (Melissa) Opsal of Bemidji MN, Jon (Kristi) Opsal of Roseville MN; grandchildren, Sara Kirk, Shawn Kirk, Miranda Opsal-Richards (Sterling Knaeble), Jenny Opsal, Mandy Opsal, Joe Opsal, Owen Opsal and Ella Opsal; bonus grandchildren Nolan, Alysa, Grace and great-grandson, Daxtyn Knaeble; special foster daughter, Margo; brother, Wayne Hanks and sister, Nancy Hansen. She was proceeded in death by her husband; mother; father; twin brother, Don; brothers Jim and Robert and sisters Vivian, Judy, June, Lorraine and Darlene.

