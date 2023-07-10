COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Dorothy L. “Dottie” Villwock, a spirited and independent-minded woman, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023, in Cottage Grove, Wis. She was born on April 26, 1925, in Upland, Ind.

Dottie earned a Sociology degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and later received her Master’s in Counseling from Bemidji State University. Her passion for helping others led her to a fulfilling career as a social worker in the Red Lake Falls School District, the Bemidji Regional Interdistrict Council, and the Park Rapids and Grand Rapids School Districts in Minnesota.

On June 10, 1948, Dottie was united in marriage to Robert J. “Bob” Villwock while he was in Seminary. She was very active within the churches and often held the positions of church secretary, choir director, pianist and organist. Dottie was most involved with the churches in Chatfield, Red Lake Falls, and Longville, Minn. Dottie and Bob spent many happy years together in Longville before enjoying their retirement in White Bear Lake, Minn. Recently, Dottie moved to Cottage Grove, Wis., where she entered an assisted living facility.

Dottie was a beloved mother to her children, Peter Villwock, Jenny Villwock (Don Lueck), Robin Villwock (Kevin Jewell) and Laurie Jo Villwock (Norrell Nelson); a loving grandmother to Tasha (Brian) Oanes, James (Tiffany) Nelson, Alexander Jewell and Benjamin Nelson; and a proud great-grandmother to Owyn Oanes and Silas Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the Rev. Robert Villwock; and her brother and his wife, Dr. Robert and Anita Fenstermacher.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation Smile (cleft palate repair for children in developing countries) www.operationsmile.org or The Bridge for Youth Homeless Shelter (serving teens in the Twin Cities area) www.bridgeforyouth.org.