Dorothy Arleen Katzenmeyer (95) of Bemidji, formerly from Lake Itasca, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Autumn Hills Assisted Living. Memorial services will be held at Evangelical Covenant Church in Bemidji Minnesota on January 6th 2023 at 11:00 a.m.. Visitation will be at 9:30 prior to the service. Lunch will follow. Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com