Doris E. Sodahl, 96, formerly of Duluth, MN passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home in Iowa City, IA surrounded by family.

Doris was born on August 22, 1926, in Duluth, MN. She married Arne Sodahl May 17, 1947. In her married life she lived in Sandstone, Fergus Falls, Bemidji, and Duluth, MN.

She is preceded in death by parents John and Ethel Klovstad; Arne Sodahl, her husband of 55 years; her brother John Klovstad; and daughters-in-law Barbara Sodahl (Dale) and Ann Sodahl (Paul).

She is survived by three sons, Dale of Minnetonka, MN; Paul (Debbi) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Bruce (Trish) of Iowa City, IA; four grandchildren Ross Sodahl (Lisa), Carly Theiler (Michael), Stacy Howard (Jody), Jared Sodahl (Brooke); and 9 great grandchildren.

Doris was an active volunteer and was a member of Kenwood Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811. Private services will be held at a future date.