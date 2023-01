Donald Theodore “Ted” Hains entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, he was 90 years old. Ted passed away at home in Fort Myers after an extended illness. A visitation for Ted will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913, followed by a celebration of life from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM. A live feed will be posted on the funeral home’s website.