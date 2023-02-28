Donald Dale Andree

Donald Andree, 66, of Bemidji, MN, passed away on February 3rd, 2023. Don was born in Bemidji and attended Bemidji High School and the University of Minnesota at Crookston. He was the owner of Ravenrock Jewelry in Bemidji and was passionate about his business and his customers. He loved playing pickleball and was committed to growing the sport locally. He was an avid golfer. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Norma Andree of Puposky and his sister, Bobbi Feezor of Denver, CO. He is survived by his two sons, Casey and Elliot Andree, brothers Steve and Tom Andree, his Auntie Sharon and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a celebration of life open house at the Bemidji Country Club on March 18th from 1-4.