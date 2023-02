April 7, 1927 - Feb. 22, 2023

BAGLEY, Minn. - Donald Braaten, 95, Bagley, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, March 3, at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Bagley. Interment will be this spring in Bagley City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home.