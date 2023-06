Dolores “Dody” Elaine (Carter) Henson, 87, of Bemidji, MN passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Havenwood Care Center.

A Celebration of Dody’s life will be held from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji. Interment will be held at a later date at the Pinewood Dodge Cemetery near Pinewood, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.