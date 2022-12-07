Doak C. Cobenais

Doak “Charlie” Cobenais, of the Elk Clan, formerly of Red Lake, passed away at his home in Granite Falls on 12/3/22.

Doak was born on 6/9/1949, to Steven & Mae (Branchaud) Cobenais. Doak will be remembered by: daughter, Lee Ann M. Cobenais; sons: Shane and Steve & families; sisters: Joyce Roy & Stephanie Cobenais the love of his life, Linda, sons: Jeremy (Kim), Michael (Rochelle) & families.

The wake began 12/8/22, at the New Red Lake Center & continued until the service at 2:00 P.M. on Sat., 12/10/22. Arrangements by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker.