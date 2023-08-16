Diane Halverson

Diane Dorothy (Dale) Halverson, 76 of Bemidji died August 7, 2023 at the Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo.

Private Family services will be held under the direction of Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with Michael Naylor officiating. The Twin daughters plan to do a memorial celebration next summer.

Diane was born July 20, 1947 in Mankato, Minnesota, daughter of Herbert and Lois (Ulrich) Dale. She was raised and educated in Bemidji, she attended elementary school at the Grey Building then went on to Central School then JW Smith when Central burnt down. Diane graduated from Bemidji High School in 1965! She was a National Honor Society member, Co-editor of the yearbook, and involved in Jackettes, Jills and many musicals throughout her life. She then won Miss Bemidji 1965. Diane went on to establish Diane’s Dance Studio in 1966. She graduated from Bemidji State University in 1969 with a BS degree in English and Minor in Psychology. Diane married Schooldays sweetheart (since age 13) Terry Halverson in 1969. In 1973 her parents purchased the old Carr Lake School building to expand Diane’s Dance Studio and The Old Schoolhouse. In 1980 Diane and Terry were blessed with their precious identical twin daughters Katie and Amy! They spent valuable time with them nurturing, loving and teaching them to be good, faithful people. She rejoiced with their choices of husbands!

Diane and Terry were determined to inspire and witness FAITH, FAMILY VALUES and HOPE… they were dedicated to “LEAVE THEM LAUGHING!!!”

Diane was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Bemidji serving on the board of education and Sunday School Superintendent with Terry over the years.

Preceded in death by her husband Terry, father Herb, In-laws, Gladys Kalmi (special family friend), Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles

She is survived by twin daughters Katie (Eric) Meulebroeck of Bemidji, Amy (Pete) Edwards of Sunrise Florida, her mother Lois Dale (102) of Bemidji and several cousins. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.