Delores Kilian

Delores Marion Kilian, 96, of Bemidji, MN died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

She was born on May 6, 1927, in Holloway, MN, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Platow) Beyer. She was baptized and confirmed in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Moyor Township, MN. She was educated in Holloway and graduated from Holloway High School in 1945. After high school she moved to Minneapolis, MN, and attended the Minnesota School of Business. She worked for Art Instruction Inc., where the creator of “Peanuts,” Charles Schultz was an instructor, and she was his secretary. She married Reuben Kilian on June 22, 1947. They resided in Minneapolis until 1977, when they moved to Las Vegas, NV. She worked at Lido Fashions on the Strip, and later at Mervyn’s department store until her retirement. After Reuben passed away in 1997, she remained in Las Vegas until April of 2002 when she moved to Bemidji, MN. She was a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary, a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and their Quilters, and a member of Anna Circle.

She is survived by her: Daughter, Carol Jean Kilian of Bemidji, MN, Granddaughters, Jolyn (Bill) Fisher of Bemidji, MN, Janell (Steven) Wieder of Billings, MT, Great-Grandsons, Gabriel and Liam Wieder, and 2 Sister-in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Reuben, daughter Judy Brendalen, son-in-law Johnny Brendalen, son Craig Alan Kilian, son-in-law Mikel Yordy, brothers Willard, and ValGean.

Memorials are preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.