Dellhart Jones died Sunday, March 19, 2023, following a stroke. For 82 years, Dellhart lived a life of purpose and enjoyed nothing more than helping others. He enjoyed participating in local fundraising activities. He raised funds for the Beltrami County Relay for Life and the Midwest Multiple Sclerosis Society. He was recognized by the MS Society for his years of support and dedication.

Dellhart took great care of his neighborhood, spending many hours shoveling sidewalks in the winter, beautifying the boulevard in the summer and raking leaves in the fall. His efforts were appreciated by many of his neighbors.

Dellhart moved to Bemidji from International Falls and worked at the Occupational Development Center before getting hired to work in the maintenance department at the former Bemidji Community Hospital and North Country Regional Hospital, where he eventually retired.

Dellhart was special to many who took the time to know him and hear his story. His perseverance and determination carried him through many difficult moments and personal traumas. He set his sights on having a full life and accomplished great things; including teaching himself to talk, learning to read as an adult, passing the driving test and purchasing his own home.

He enjoyed many hobbies over the years. In his younger days, you could find him roller skating at the local rink, playing darts with friends or shooting pool at the local pool hall. But what most people remember is watching him ride his bike backwards while juggling in Bemidji’s annual 4th of July parade. Dellhart did the seemingly impossible every day and people still remember-whether he was riding his bike backwards or building a snow cave in his front yard.

In his later years, he spent many hours at the Bemidji Senior Center where he made friends, enjoyed puzzles and learned to dance. The highlight of his week was Thursday afternoons with live music and dancing at the center.

Dellhart was born in Bruno, Saskatchewan, Canada, on July 7, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Elvie and Minnie Jones and three siblings: Elvin Jones, August Jones and Darlene (Jones) Woodbridge.

A memorial service will be held at the Bemidji Senior Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 12 noon. Music and dancing will follow. The internment will be held on Dellhart’s birthday, Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Bemidji.

