Davis Lee Smith Sr. 38, “Ma-iingan” which means “Wolf” of LaPorte, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Thursday, July 20th, 2023. He was born on August 22, 1984, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Benjamin Ray Cloud Sr. and Marilyn Kay Smith.

Davis grew up in Minneapolis, White Earth and Red Lake before settling in Guthrie with his fiancé Victoria and their children. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, family, friends, and enjoyed working with the brothers he made at Armstrong Tree Services. Davis loved to make everyone around him laugh and smile everywhere he went. He loved playing with his children, watching the First 48 and going to Pow Wows.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memories are, his fiancé Victoria “Blakely” Whitefeather; sons Davis Lee Smith Jr., Adrian Smith, Angel Smith, and John Smith; Daughters, Jasmine Smith, Ava May, and Ari May; brothers Benjamin Cloud Jr., Decotah Cloud, and Jerome Palicio; sisters Clarissa Smith, Lisa Butcher, Dolly Cloud, Kim Cloud, Alyssa Bellanger, Lenore Littleghost.

A wake for Davis will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the new Red Lake Community Center in Red Lake. The wake will continue until the 11:00 a.m. service on Thursday, July 27, 2023 also held at the center. Allen Hardy will be the spiritual advisor. Interment will be held in the Cloud family burial grounds in Ponemah.

Davis's care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN.