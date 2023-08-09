David W. Harms

David Harms, age 63, of Bemidji, MN, passed away August 7, 2023, at Americare Lodge Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN.

David was born October 21, 1959, and he grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota where he was active in 4H, the Civil Air Patrol, and the High School band. Dave enjoyed downhill skiing and water skiing during his high school years. Dave was the drummer of a band called “The Country Sensations” which was formed with a group of close friends. They performed at the MN State Fair, and also recorded for the Chimileski Funtime Show. They were famous at such a young age. David then attended Bemidji State University where he studied Criminal Justice and remained active playing as a percussionist in the Bemidji State University Symphonic Band and played recreational hockey with friends where he was a skilled goalie. David also played percussion and led “The Red Line Swingers”, a pep band for the Bemidji State University Hockey Team.

David had a strong work ethic his entire life, having spent time in jobs ranging from bartending to pipeline inspection, and then many years working in the service department at Bemidji Chrysler Center where he had many friends and was known for his firm handshake. He also enjoyed spending as many hours as possible in his deer stand and at hunting camp with his family and friends in Squaw Lake, MN. Dave had a love for motorcycles, and he attended Sturgis with his wife and friends several times.

Christmas was always a highlight for Dave, and he was known for wrapping presents with unbelievable detail and precision.

David met his wife, Joni, in Bemidji where they began dating on February 14, 1991 and then married on February 14, 2009.

David is survived by his wife, Joni, of Bemidji, and her children, Chad (children Maddie and Russell) and Josh Kraeplin, his mother, Arlyce Harms of Grand Rapids, his brother Timothy Harms of New Prague, his sister Susan Harms Carlson (Charles) of Riverton, and nieces Elise Carlson Surma (Luke and daughter Millie), and Sofie Carlson, Kara Harms and nephew Tanner Harms.

David was preceded in death by his father, Norbert (Shorty) Harms, nephew Ryan Harms, grandparents Helmuth and Elizabeth Harms, Elmer and Inga Schrupp.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (735 NE 1st Ave), Grand Rapids, MN with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. Reverend Dr. Patrick Love Joy will officiate. Interment at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. Coffee and dessert, and fellowship to follow at the church.

