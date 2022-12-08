David Tollagson

David Elmer Tollagson passed away November 27, 2022 under the care of the love of his life, Ila Frey, family, and hospice.

David was born on February 1, 1943 to Elmer and Melva (Lunning) Tollagson in Winnebago County, Iowa. The family moved to Hewitt, Minnesota in 1950; where he attended Bertha school and graduated. In 1964 he met Ivabelle Berndt and they married on June 18, 1964. They had three boys; Eugene, Kevin and Alan. He worked at the Bertha Creamery and various farms in the area. He moved with his family to West Fargo in the 1970’s; where worked in a Plastic factory. He and Ivabelle later divorced. He then moved back to Hewitt area where he met Ila Frey in 1992. They moved to Thompson, IA. Then they moved to Bemidji and lived there til his death. David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed playing cards, and teaching his grandchildren about the great outdoors as they played.

David is survived by Ila Frey, Kevin and Jessica (Pederson) Tollagson, Alan and Tracy ( Foster ) Tollagson, Deb Brauch, Dean Evans, Deann Evans, and David Evans, twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren plus two more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parent’s son Eugene, and son-in-law Mike Brauch.

