David A. Newby

David Newby, 64, of North Pole, AK and formally of Bemidji, MN passed away on June 3, 2023 in Seattle, WA.

A private service with will be held for close family and friends.

Dave was born on October 24, 1958 in Bemidji, MN to Delbert and Mary Kay Newby. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1976. He married Darla Morlan in 1980 and they had 3 daughters. Dave worked many years with his brothers in construction in Alaska and Bemidji.

Dave is survived by his 3 daughters Maria (Ryan) Sweeney, Angela (Luke) Sanden of Bemidji and Kristin (TJ) Pyle of Griffin, GA. Grandchildren, Mia Dylan Andrew Sweeney, Halle Reese Sanden, Kandace Madelyn Zoey Pyle. Mother Mary Kay Newby, Brother Pete (Dianne) Newby, sisters Linda (Chuck) Borchard, Patty (Mike) Eichstadt. Special brother-in-law Alan Morlan.

He was preceded in death by his father Delbert. Siblings, Perry, Bill and Connie. Nephew Scott Newby.